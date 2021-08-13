Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

VERU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,230. The company has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.91 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

