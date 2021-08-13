Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.
VERU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,230. The company has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.91 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76.
In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
