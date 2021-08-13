Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 1,052,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,268. The company has a market cap of $612.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

