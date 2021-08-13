Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 24,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The company has a market capitalization of $324.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

