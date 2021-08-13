Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 504.8% in July

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 504.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,960,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.