Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Increases By 450.0%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of LFSYY stock remained flat at $$18.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16. Lifestyle International has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $22.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

