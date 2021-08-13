Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 419.8% in July

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 419.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,621. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

