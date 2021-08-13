Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in MetLife by 677.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.49. 3,286,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

