Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,319,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,746,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 6,640,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.