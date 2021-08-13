Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

