Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post sales of $288.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $270.68 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 5,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.43. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

