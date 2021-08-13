Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.70 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00008927 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $946.24 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

