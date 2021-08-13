GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.45). GameStop posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599,533. GameStop has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of -2.16.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

