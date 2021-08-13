Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

