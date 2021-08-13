Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,389,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

