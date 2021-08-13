Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.92. 404,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

