Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 69.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.59. 395,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

