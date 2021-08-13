Sturgeon Ventures LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,749. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

