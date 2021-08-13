3,681 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $76.54. 67,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

