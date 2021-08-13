Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.52

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 9472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cellectis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

