Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFND remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 304,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,029. Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy Company Profile

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc, a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology.

