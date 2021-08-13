Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. The company had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

