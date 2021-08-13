Reviewing Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) & Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tata Motors and Forum Merger III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.38 -$1.95 billion ($0.06) -341.33 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Forum Merger III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -3.36% 15.16% 2.45% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tata Motors and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 4 0 0 2.00 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forum Merger III has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Tata Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

