$0.28 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

