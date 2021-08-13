$0.28 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 21.15%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.