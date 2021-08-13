Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,194 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 3.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Splunk by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

