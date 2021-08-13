Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. 37,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,577. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

