Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.