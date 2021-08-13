Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.81. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.