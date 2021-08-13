Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 2,460 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Celanese by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

CE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $162.49. 11,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

