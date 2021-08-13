Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.31 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.73. 20,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

