NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

