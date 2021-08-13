Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 88.6% in July

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE WIA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

