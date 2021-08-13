Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 92.4% in July

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cemtrex by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CETX stock remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,134. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

