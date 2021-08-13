Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. 15,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.