Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.20 on Friday, reaching $717.05. 909,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.45 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $709.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

