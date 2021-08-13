Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

