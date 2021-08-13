Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 635 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 460,707 shares of company stock worth $65,350,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 152,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

