Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.61. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 46,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

