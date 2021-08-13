Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.69. 19,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,674. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.