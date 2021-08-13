Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SELB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,793. The firm has a market cap of $489.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SELB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

