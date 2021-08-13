Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 1,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,585. Akouos has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Akouos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.