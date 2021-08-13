Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 347 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Intuit by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.33. 28,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,251. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.