Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $223.05. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

