Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post sales of $41.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.06 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $171.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.60 billion to $176.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $171.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.85 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 541,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

