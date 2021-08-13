CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

