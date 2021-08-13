Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $606.00

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $636.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $636.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

