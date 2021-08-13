Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

