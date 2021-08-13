DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.