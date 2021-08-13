TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report $247.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the highest is $252.59 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,535 shares of company stock worth $8,507,532. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

