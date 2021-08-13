Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

MA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.75. 131,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.