Upfiring (UFR) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $869,010.82 and $1,289.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00327303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.32 or 0.01006497 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.